Record temperatures across Bay Area drive many to beaches

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Record temperatures across the Bay Area brought many people to the beaches on Sunday.

Over at Crissy Field Beach in San Francisco, many took advantage of the heat while also remaining socially distant.

Families say it was a breath of fresh air from quarantining inside.

“Thought to myself, OK are we winter, summer? What’s happening right now?”

Record temperatures across the Bay Area drove many to the beaches on Sunday.

“I live in Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek area. 73 degrees over there, 67 here in San Francisco and this is phenomenal for the middle of January and we’re living it up,” James Swan said. “This is why you live in the Bay Area.”

Temperatures reached 10 to 20 degrees above average. In San Francisco, the last time it was this warm in the month of January was in 2014.

Many people are taking advantage of the weather to get outside, after being under a shelter-in-place order since early December.

“People are happy to be out and about and enjoying the weather and seeing other people,” Elena Marrach said. “In isolation you don’t get to do a lot of those things and that takes its toll psychologically, so for us it’s amazing experience to just get out.”

“I think people are happy. I think people have been indoors for a long time and just need some sun on their shoulders,” Lawana Sweetland said. “I saw a “marry me” group out there. I see people 18th birthday in small pods so I think people are just taking advantage of doing special events.”

While Lawana Sweetland says she’s surprised to see so many people, she’s happy to see a majority of people taking COVID precautions.

“Most people have their masks on, very few people don’t and those are people who are exercising,” she said.

Following this warm weather, the National Weather Service issued a High Wind Advisory Sunday night into Tuesday.