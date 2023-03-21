SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 Anchor James Fletcher will emcee an American Red Cross of the Bay Area event Friday honoring 2022 Red Cross Gala honorees. The Red Cross Gala is a volunteer-led fundraiser that’s now in its 28th year, according to a Red Cross press release.

The event, which is set for this Friday, March 24 at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, is dedicated to recognizing local heroes and supporting the Red Cross mission “to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors,” the press release said.

“It’s an honor to be Co-Chair of this incredible event,” said Kenzie Ferguson, who is serving alongside fellow Co-Chair Elizabeth J. Folger. “As a donor and board member, I am inspired by the mission of the Red Cross, the compassion of the volunteers and the ability of the Red Cross to reach people in need when it is most critical. The Gala is a big part of making the mission possible, and we’re looking forward to the best event yet.”

Honorees at this year’s event include Briana Taylor, a longtime volunteer and board member, and Visa and the Visa Foundation, a corporate partner.

The black-tie event will see Taylor presented with the 2022 Red Cross Humanitarian Volunteer of the Year Award. Taylor has been a volunteer with the organization for more than 17 years, having joined during the response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“I’m thrilled to be emceeing this year’s gala,” said KRON4’s James Fletcher. “The work of the Red Cross and its volunteers has become invaluable to so many of us. We’ve relied on them to get through some of our darkest hours like wildfires and earthquakes and, most recently, floods. Now they need our help. This gala is a chance for us to celebrate them, shine a light on what they do and help raise the money they need to keep doing it.”

The event will feature a cocktail reception, a three-course dinner curated by Componere Fine Catering, a live auction and entertainment.

To view our full list of Gala committee members and additional event details, please visit redcross.org/redcrossgalasf.