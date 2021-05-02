SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Red Flag Warning for Solano County begins today at 11 a.m. through Tuesday afternoon.

Last August, the LNU Lightning Complex fire sparked through several Bay Area counties.

The fire burned 42,000 acres and destroyed 309 homes here in Solano.

There was little warning and did a lot of damage.

You’ll want to prepare a to-go kit.

It should include a first aid kit, extra clothes, masks, battery chargers and important documents.

Don’t forget about your pets food and water.

Map out two evacuation routes if possible. This will help when evacuation orders are in place.

At your home, remove dead vegatation, and make sure youre driveways are clear in case you need to leave in a hurry.

Keep balconies or decks clean.

Fairfield’s battalion chief says he’s seeing dry conditions early this year.

Fire officials don’t recommend any outside burning.

They ask that you be careful around dry grass areas around the city.

Additionally, fire officials are encouraging people to sign up for nixle emergency alerts.

It takes less than 5 minutes, and you can sign up here.