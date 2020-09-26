Red Flag Warning issued for parts of the Bay amid heat wave

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – “Yeah it’s going to be extreme. Very hot time to stay inside and drink lots of water,” said a Bay Area resident.

Officials are warning of extreme fire danger in Contra Costa County due to a hot weather forecast.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued in the North Bay, East Bay Hills, and Interior Valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

Contra Costa County is expecting a dangerous mix of high temperatures, low humidity, and winds gusting up to 50 miles per.

If history is any indicator, last October Contra Costa County experienced similar conditions and at least ten major fires in a 15-hour period, including one that jumped the Carquinez Bridge.

Officials are warning people to stay ready for possible wildfires. Many residents have cleared out brush to create a defensible space around their properties.

The warning will be in effect at 9 p.m. tonight through 11 a.m. Monday. The National Weather Service tweeted about the warning, asking people to do their part.

Red Flag Warnings expanded to include all of the North Bay. End time extended through 11 am Monday. Main periods of concern will be overnight into Sun am. Then Sunday night as very dry air and persistent East Winds impact much of the Bay Area. Do your part….one less spark!! pic.twitter.com/3iPREeW4s3 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 26, 2020

Contra Costa County has added several wildland fire engines and crews to help if fires do breakout. Residents in the area say the warning and talk of high temps keep them on edge.

Latest Stories: