Red Flag Warning prompts possible power shut offs

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – The Red Flag Warning is prompting PG&E to warn its customers about possible public safety power shutoffs.

Unfortunately, it’s a warning that has become all too common in the Bay Area.

These power shut off can be a real disrupter so it’s important to know when they are set to happen in order can be prepared.

More than 140,000 people could be impacted by the power shut offs.

Below is the counties on that list:

Alameda County: 39,401 customers

39,401 customers Contra Costa County: 20,148 customers

20,148 customers Marin County: 19,626 customers

19,626 customers Napa County: 15,598 customers

15,598 customers Santa Clara County: 4,770 customers

4,770 customers Solano County: 1,606 customers

1,606 customers Sonoma County: 38,120 customers

38,120 customers San Mateo County: 4,458 customers

Total: 143,727

We have overlapping red flag warnings this weekend. The first starts at 11 a.m. Sunday and lasts until Tuesday morning. The second starts at 8 p.m. Sunday and is shorter, ending Monday morning.

KRON4 spoke with residents bracing for the power shut offs:

Stephanie Barmmer says, “We have a house in Tahoe so we told our kids we are heading up to Tahoe. We’re not going to live through no power.”

Barmmer adds, “We have a generator we plug in at night, it’s loud, to power our second refrigerator in the garage. We move a lot of our meats and stuff and it powers our TV and then I load a lot of other things from my main refrigerator into a couple big coolers.”



