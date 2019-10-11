Red Flag Warnings expire in North Bay, East Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Red Flag Warnings have expired for parts of the North Bay and East Bay Hills, according to the National Weather Service.
Red Flag Warnings have expired in the North Bay Mountains and Valleys, along with the East Bay Hills and Interior Valleys.
NWS advises to still expect near-critical fire weather conditions Thursday night through Friday morning.
