Reduced services for some public transportation as Bay Area residents shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With nearly seven million Bay Area residents throughout six counties ordered to shelter-in-place Monday in an effort to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, those who rely on public transportation will see modified services.
CALTRAIN
Caltrains will remain running on a reduced schedule starting Tuesday.
BART
Residents who use the Bart will still be allowed to ride but only for those performing essential activities , BART said. BART will continue services using long enough trains to allow for social distancing. BART strongly recommends residents who are sick to not ride.
Ferry
Additionally, the San Francisco Ferry will be on a reduced schedule starting Tuesday through April 7. There will be no weekend services on any routes and Pier 41. See below for a list of modified times.
Ferry routes not in service:
- Richmond
- Harbor Bay
- South San Francisco
Reduced ferry schedules:
Southbound: Vallejo to San Francisco
Depart from Vallejo:
- 6 a.m.
- 8:30 a.m.
- 2:15 p.m.
- 4:45 p.m.
Arrive in downtown San Francisco:
- 7 a.m.
- 9:30 a.m.
- 3:15 p.m.
- 5:45 p.m.
Northbound: San Francisco to Vallejo
Depart from downtown San Francisco:
- 7:15 a.m.
- 9:45 a.m.
- 3:30 p.m.
- 6 p.m.
Arrive in Vallejo:
- 8:15 a.m.
- 10:45 a.m.
- 4:30 p.m.
- 7 p.m.
Westbound: East Bay to San Francisco
Depart from Oakland:
- 6:45 a.m.
- 8:05 a.m.
- 9:30 a.m.
- 11:45 a.m.
- 2:45 p.m.
- 4:45 p.m.
- 6:20 p.m.
Depart from Alameda:
- 7:05 a.m.
- 8:25 a.m.
- 9:50 a.m.
- 11:30 a.m.
- 2:30 p.m.
- 4:30 p.m.
- 6 p.m.
Arrive in downtown San Francisco:
- 7:25 a.m.
- 8:45 a.m
- 10:10 a.m.
- 12:10 p.m.
- 3:10 p.m.
- 5:10 p.m.
- 6:45 p.m.
Eastbound: San Francisco to East Bay
Depart from downtown San Francisco:
- 7:30 a.m.
- 8:55 a.m.
- 11 a.m.
- 2 p.m.
Muni
Residents living in the city who use the Muni and other public transportation services will also see reduced services. The Muni will run a weekday non-school schedule starting Tuesday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) which is responsible for the management of all ground transportation in the city, said.
Most routes will be in service as bus shuttles will be provided at F Market between ferry and Pier 39 only. There will be no changes to Muni Metro or the Owl All-Nighter service.
The following services will not run:
- 1AX California A Express /1BX California B Express
- 7X Noriega Express
- 14X Mission Express
- 30X Marina Express
- 31AX Balboa A Express / 31BX Balboa B Express
- 38AX Geary A Express / 38BX Geary B Express
- 41 Union
- 81X Caltrain Express
- 82X Levi Plaza Express
- 83X Mid-Market Express
- 88 Bart Shuttle
- NX N Express
San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
San Francisco International Airport remains open as crews continue cleaning procedures to stop the spreading of the coronavirus. If you are a foreign national that has traveled to the United Kingdom or Ireland 14 days prior to arriving to the U.S you will not be allowed to enter the county.
Uber/Lyft
Uber and Lyft have also joined in in helping stop the spread of the coronavirus by stopping shared rides and pool options for their riders.
Santa Clara County
VTA
In Santa Clara County, the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) will continue to provide services for essential travel. VTA will continue to run its bus, light tail and paratransit services