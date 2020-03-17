Reduced services for some public transportation as Bay Area residents shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With nearly seven million Bay Area residents throughout six counties ordered to shelter-in-place Monday in an effort to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, those who rely on public transportation will see modified services.

CALTRAIN

Caltrains will remain running on a reduced schedule starting Tuesday.

⚠️Don't Forget⚠️: #Caltrain will be operating on a reduced service schedule effective today.



See more here ⬇️:https://t.co/nih7pco71t pic.twitter.com/zxFL7gcAZH — Caltrain (@Caltrain) March 17, 2020

BART

Residents who use the Bart will still be allowed to ride but only for those performing essential activities , BART said. BART will continue services using long enough trains to allow for social distancing. BART strongly recommends residents who are sick to not ride.

Ferry

Additionally, the San Francisco Ferry will be on a reduced schedule starting Tuesday through April 7. There will be no weekend services on any routes and Pier 41. See below for a list of modified times.

As you know, we made major reductions in service to do our part in limiting the spread of coronavirus in the #BayArea.



For the few #ferries that are running, we're continuing the intensive cleaning our crews have been performing for the past month. — San Francisco Bay Ferry (@SFBayFerry) March 17, 2020

Ferry routes not in service:

Richmond

Harbor Bay

South San Francisco

Reduced ferry schedules:

Southbound: Vallejo to San Francisco

Depart from Vallejo:

6 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

2:15 p.m.

4:45 p.m.

Arrive in downtown San Francisco:

7 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

3:15 p.m.

5:45 p.m.

Northbound: San Francisco to Vallejo

Depart from downtown San Francisco:

7:15 a.m.

9:45 a.m.

3:30 p.m.

6 p.m.

Arrive in Vallejo:

8:15 a.m.

10:45 a.m.

4:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

Westbound: East Bay to San Francisco

Depart from Oakland:

6:45 a.m.

8:05 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

11:45 a.m.

2:45 p.m.

4:45 p.m.

6:20 p.m.

Depart from Alameda:

7:05 a.m.

8:25 a.m.

9:50 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

2:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

6 p.m.

Arrive in downtown San Francisco:

7:25 a.m.

8:45 a.m

10:10 a.m.

12:10 p.m.

3:10 p.m.

5:10 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

Eastbound: San Francisco to East Bay

Depart from downtown San Francisco:

7:30 a.m.

8:55 a.m.

11 a.m.

2 p.m.

Muni

Residents living in the city who use the Muni and other public transportation services will also see reduced services. The Muni will run a weekday non-school schedule starting Tuesday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) which is responsible for the management of all ground transportation in the city, said.

REMINDER: Muni is running a weekday non-school schedule. The following svc will not run: 1AX/BX, 7X, 14X, 30X, 31AX/BX, 38AX/BX, 41, 81X, 82X, 83X, 88, NX & #ELine. Bus shuttles will provide #FMarket svc btwn the Ferry & @PIER39. Bus shuttles will provide all cable car svc. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) March 17, 2020

Most routes will be in service as bus shuttles will be provided at F Market between ferry and Pier 39 only. There will be no changes to Muni Metro or the Owl All-Nighter service.

The following services will not run:

1AX California A Express /1BX California B Express

7X Noriega Express

14X Mission Express

30X Marina Express

31AX Balboa A Express / 31BX Balboa B Express

38AX Geary A Express / 38BX Geary B Express

41 Union

81X Caltrain Express

82X Levi Plaza Express

83X Mid-Market Express

88 Bart Shuttle

NX N Express

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Francisco International Airport remains open as crews continue cleaning procedures to stop the spreading of the coronavirus. If you are a foreign national that has traveled to the United Kingdom or Ireland 14 days prior to arriving to the U.S you will not be allowed to enter the county.

The "shelter in place” order considers the Airport essential infrastructure. #SFO remains open & operational. Enhanced cleaning procedures have been enacted to combat #COVID19. Please check with your airline for questions regarding flight status.



More: https://t.co/Y2M0OCG8of pic.twitter.com/VEWuzer5iR — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) March 17, 2020

Uber/Lyft

Uber and Lyft have also joined in in helping stop the spread of the coronavirus by stopping shared rides and pool options for their riders.

Santa Clara County

VTA

In Santa Clara County, the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) will continue to provide services for essential travel. VTA will continue to run its bus, light tail and paratransit services