(BCN) — Deputies in San Mateo County have arrested a man in connection with the rape of a minor.

Christopher Esquivel, 23, of Redwood City, was arrested on suspicion of rape by force, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 16, detectives began investigating a case of a minor who was raped by a known person. Investigators identified Esquivel as the suspect, and following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, Esquivel was located in San Bruno and was arrested. He has since posted bail and is no longer in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this case can contact (650) 363-4060. The sheriff’s office is also investigating if there are any additional victims.

