REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Redwood City Police Department arrested a subject on Tuesday who sexually propositioned a female victim who was in her vehicle waiting for her boyfriend. According to a social post from Redwood City PD, the subject accessed the victim’s vehicle and instructed her to drive away.

The female victim was able to exit the vehicle unharmed. The subject maneuvered the vehicle into drive and released the parking brake. The victim’s boyfriend was on the scene and witnessed the incident. Police say he was able to successfully verbally instruct the subject to exit the vehicle.

Officers then arrived on the scene and made contact with the subject who initially resisted their commands, according to the police’s social post. Ultimately, they were able to place the subject under arrest without incident. The subject was subsequently found to be in possession of 209 grams of methamphetamine. He was transported and booked into San Mateo County Jail for vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and lewd conduct.