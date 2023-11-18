(BCN) — The Redwood City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old woman who has mental health issues and is at risk.

Megan Quiroz was last heard from on Nov. 16, police said. There are no immediate details regarding her clothing, however, police describe her as a white female adult, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the Redwood City Police Department at (650) 780-7100. Reference Case R23-11-0309.

