SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — After three hours of jury deliberation, a Redwood City man has been convicted on all counts for violent sexual assaults that took place in 2020, according to the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office.

Alejando Vanegas Guevara, 29, was found guilty of five felonies including two counts of forcible rape which were the result of three separate sexual assaults that occurred in 2020.

According to prosecutors, around 10:40 p.m on Aug. 5, 2020, a 62-year-old woman was sitting at a bus stop after work near 9th Avenue and El Camino Real when Guevara grabbed her. He then dragged her behind newsstands nearby, beat her unconscious and then raped her, according to the DA.

A jogger running nearby saw her on the ground with Guevara standing over her and informed police. Police arriving on scene found the victim unresponsive, with her pants pulled down, and “significant trauma” to her face, head and pelvic area.

The victims in this case are listed as Jane Does 1, 2 and 3 to protect their privacy. The charges for the assaults on Jane Doe 2 are the result of an incident that occurred on July 9, 2020 around 1 a.m. near the main library.

Guevara was also convicted of charges connected to sexual assaults of Jane Doe 3 on June 4, 2020 around 10:56 p.m. in the Caltrain parking lot in Redwood City.

Guevara was ultimately arrested at his mother’s home in Redwood City on Aug. 11, 2020.

The trial for Guevara’s crimes took 17 days in front of Judge Stephanie G. Garratt of San Mateo County. Guevara was found guilty of the following charges:

Counts I, IV and V forcible rape (one count for each victim)

Count II forcible digital penetration

Count III kidnapping for the purposes of rape

The jury also found the following allegations against Guevara to be true:

Infliction great bodily injury during a sexual assault

Sexual assault during kidnapping

Multiple sexual assault victims sexual assault inflicting great bodily injury

Guevara’s bail is set at $10 million, and he is expected back in court on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. for a court trial on the aggravating factors in this case. Guevara’s date for sentencing is expected to be announced on Thursday.