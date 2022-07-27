REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Redwood City are searching for a suspect in connection to a hit and run that took the life of a motorcyclist, according to a Nixle release from the Redwood City Police Department (RCPD).

RCPD states that on February 6, Miguel Aguayo Arreola was traveling down El Camino Real when he collided with a motorcyclist and killed him. There is a felony warrant out for his arrest.

If you have any information about where Arreola is located, you are encouraged to contact Detective Luo at (650) 780-7110 or (650) 780-7619. If you’d like to remain anonymous in communications with the Redwood City Police Department you can do so by calling (650) 780-7110.