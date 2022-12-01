(BCN)– The Martinez Refining Company will be transporting large equipment across Marina Vista Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, necessitating street closures near Mococo Road. There’s a possibility the road may need to close during overnight hours Sunday as well.

Mococo Road will be closed to traffic and traffic management will be in place along Marina Vista Avenue. Traffic will be briefly stopped on Marina Vista as the equipment crosses the road. Shell Avenue will be open as a detour throughout the duration of the project.

The plan is to have the equipment moved by 5 a.m. Sunday, but officials with the refining company say there may be continued activity in the area causing temporary delays through 5 a.m. Monday. Martinez Refining Company said in a statement that it is coordinating with the city of Martinez and Caltrans.

Detour signs will be in place, and they will mobilize traffic management resources to address potential impacts. For more information, call (925) 313-3777 or the company’s after-hours number at (925) 313-3601.

