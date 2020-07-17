Remains of missing 21-year-old Alameda man found at regional preserve in Oakland

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The body of a missing 21-year-old Alameda man was found at Huckleberry Botanical Regional Preserve in Oakland nearly a week after his disappearance.

Donald Stanifer was reported missing by his mother on July 7 around noon. He hadn’t been seen or heard from since the night of July 5.

Stanifer didn’t call in or show up to work on Monday, July 6 at 7 a.m., which was out of character for him.

The Alameda Police Department entered Stanifer and his car into the Missing and Unidentified Persons Database within an hour of the report. On July 8, the APD Violent Crimes Unit immediately began a follow-up investigation.

The suspicious circumstances surrounding Stanifer’s disappearance prompted an in-depth investigation, that is still ongoing.

On July 8, Stanifer’s car was located parked and unoccupied around 8 p.m. by a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. The car was found in unincorporated San Leandro and contained evidence that a violent crime may have occurred. The car was towed to APD for further investigation.

APD believes Stanifer was possibly the victim of a serious crime.

On Sunday, July 13, a body was found at Huckleberry Botanical Regional Preserve. On Thursday, July 16, Donald Stanifer was positively identified by the Alameda County Coroner.

Alameda Police Violent Crimes Unit personnel are actively assisting outside agencies with the investigation of the young man’s death.

Since Mr. Stanifer’s reported disappearance, eight law enforcement agencies have been working collaboratively to investigate this incident.

No additional details are being released at this time.

