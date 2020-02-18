Remarkable Women: Founder of the North Bay Children’s Center

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — In honor of International Women’s Month coming up in March, KRON4 is revealing the four finalists of our Remarkable Women contest.

This week, we’re telling you why Susan Gilmore is a finalist.

The mission of the North Bay Children’s Center in Novato is to provide high quality educational services for low income families and children-at-risk for over 30 years.

“Infants, toddlers, preschoolers, we provide before and after school care for after school-aged children,” Gilmore explains.

It’s the vision of former preschool teacher Susan Gilmore. She is the founder, president and CEO of NBCC.

“When we opened our doors we had 60 children, the majority of which were low income, single moms and we now serve over 600 children at 13 locations between Marin and Sonoma County,” Gilmore said.

NBCC was the first education program in the North Bay to provide subsidies for infants and toddlers – a big help for working families.

“To be able to get back into the workforce and to be able to live and work here in the Bay Area,” Gilmore said.

“It really changed my life because now I can work Monday through Friday and spend the weekend with my kids,” said parent Maria Sabido.

NBCC also provides opportunities for employees to fulfill their dreams of going to college.

“I am currently attending the College of Marin and working towards my AA,” said Lily Cervantes.

But perhaps the thing that Susan Gilmore is most proud of is the Garden of Eatin program which is recognized by the USDA as a model for nutritional education in a childhood setting.

“We started that program 11 years ago in response to the obesity epidemic and looking at what we can do to prevent this,” Gilmore said.

Our Remarkable Women finalists will be revealed every Tuesday. Each of the finalists profiled on KRON4 were nominated by friends, family or the people impacted by their work. The winner of our local Remarkable Women Contest will receive a free trip to New York City and attend the Mel Robbins show.