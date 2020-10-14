Remembering George Floyd on his 47th birthday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — George Floyd would have been 47 years old today.

Instead, his name bring backs painful memories of his death in police custody.

On May 25, a convenience store employee called 911 and told police that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

Moments later, three Minneapolis police officers pinned Floyd to the ground. One officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck, taking away his final breaths.

The tragic death was all caught on camera and later captured the world’s attention. Large protests were held in more than 150 U.S. cities in the weeks and months that followed.

Minneapolis businesses were lit on fire, stores were vandalized — people were angry.

Some demonstrators even gathered at Chauvin’s house, according to reports.

In total, a five-mile stretch of Minneapolis sustained extreme damage — the most a U.S. city has suffered from riots since the 1992 unrest in Los Angeles.

Protests extended across the country, and even across the world.

The Bay Area saw several days of protests in San Francisco, South San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and other cities.

One day after Floyd’s death, all four officers involved were fired.

In June, Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck, was charged with third-degree and second-degree manslaughter charges.

Chauvin left his knee on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes and 15 seconds, according to videos. He didn’t remove his knee even after Floyd lost consciousness nor after paramedics arrived to the scene.

Prosecutors also charged the other three former officers — Thomas Lae, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

The trail is scheduled for March 8, 2021.

Chauvin posted $1 million bond on Oct. 7 and was released from the state jail where he was awaiting trial.

Now, 142 days later and on what would’ve been his 47th birthday, George Floyd’s death gives Americans a chance to reflect.

The fight against police brutality and systemic racism continues.

Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday, and he should be alive to celebrate it.



I made a promise to his family that I won’t let him become just another hashtag — and I’ll work every day as president to keep that promise. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 14, 2020

Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday. He should still be alive today celebrating another year with his family and friends. We need justice and to ensure that this never happens again—starting with banning chokeholds and creating a national standard for use of force. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 14, 2020

“Daddy changed the world.”

~Gianna Floyd about her father, #GeorgeFloyd



George should be celebrating his 47th birthday today. pic.twitter.com/IjaJVgOqo1 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 14, 2020

George Floyd should be celebrating his 47th birthday today with his family. Instead, his family continues to mourn his loss. We must continue our fight against police brutality and systemic racism so there is never again a death like George Floyd's. #SayHisName — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) October 14, 2020

Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday. He should be celebrating with friends and family. Instead, he was murdered by the hands of Minneapolis police.



We must dismantle the systems of oppression that exist in our society and build a just America. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 14, 2020

