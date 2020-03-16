Report: 49ers sign Armstead to 5-year deal, trade Buckner to Colts

GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 01: Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner #99 and defensive end Arik Armstead #91 of the San Francisco 49ers react after a defensive stop during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are making moves as free agency begins in just a few days.

The San Francisco have traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts and have acquired the 13th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Buckner’s new deal will pay him $21 million per year, making him the second highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL.

While the San Francisco 49ers are trading away Buckner, the 49ers are locking up DL Arik Armstead to a 5-year deal avoiding a franchise tag.

According to reports, Armstead’s 5-year extension will get him up to $85 million on his new deal.

49ers’ general manager John Lynch says the organization is pleased to have completed Armstead’s contract prior to free agency.

Lynch added, “Arik’s physical tools and versatility have allowed him to be highly productive in our style of defense, and we look forward to watching him take his game to an even higher level as he grows within our scheme. Arik has been an impact player on the field and a difference-maker in our community, and we are excited for what the future holds for him.”

Armstead was drafted in 2015 by the 49ers in the first round as the 17th overall pick.

Per ESPN, in 2019 Armstead compiled 62 pressures, 14 tackles for loss, 54 tackles, two forced fumbles and led the 49ers with 10 sacks.

