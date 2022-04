SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is requesting to be traded from the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. Samuel did not discuss the specific reasons behind his desire to leave the organization, but has let the 49ers now, Darlington said. Notably, Samuel has recently removed removed references to the 49ers from his social media accounts.

