Report: Biden picks Xavier Becerra to be next HHS secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — President-elect Joe Biden has selected California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services, according to the New York Times.
This after the Congressional Hispanic Caucus continuously pushed for more Latinos in the cabinet.
Becerra has served as the 33rd and current Attorney General of California since 2017.
He was previously a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Downtown Los Angeles in Congress from 1993 to 2017.