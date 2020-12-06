Report: Biden picks Xavier Becerra to be next HHS secretary

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, right, flanked by Gov. Gavin Newsom, discusses the Trump administration’s pledge to revoke California’s authority to set vehicle emissions standards that are different than the federal standards, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — President-elect Joe Biden has selected California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services, according to the New York Times.

This after the Congressional Hispanic Caucus continuously pushed for more Latinos in the cabinet.

Becerra has served as the 33rd and current Attorney General of California since 2017.

Congratulations, @XavierBecerra! You’ve spent your entire career fighting for equality and justice. You’ve spent the last four defending the #ACA. Now, you‘ll help lead our nation toward quality, affordable healthcare for ALL — and continue to make CA proud! https://t.co/JcISWaqdT7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 6, 2020

He was previously a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Downtown Los Angeles in Congress from 1993 to 2017.