Report: Billy Beane expected to leave Oakland Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Athletics Vice President of baseball operations Billy Beane, is reportedly expected to leave the organization after thirty years, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Beane would leave Oakland if his special purpose acquisition company, RedBall Acquisition Corp., completes a merger with Fenway Sports Group.

The Athletics VP holds a minority stake in the Oakland franchise. If Beane leaves the Athletics organization for Fenway Sports Group, he would shift his attention to “other sports business ventures, particularly European soccer.”

Beane has been with the front office in Oakland since 1990.

The VP started with the group as a major league advance scout. Years following he then became the general manager in 1997.

Beane was offered the Boston Red Sox general manager position in 2002, but turned it down.

One year later, for those who didn’t know who Billy Beane was, shortly would.

In 2003, ‘Moneyball’ hit theaters based off the book, The Art of Winning an Unfair Game by Michael Lewis.

The book and movie centered around Beane’s life with the Oakland A’s baseball team and the team’s analytical, evidence-based, saber-metric approach to assembling a competitive baseball team despite Oakland’s small budget.,

Even though Beane would be leaving baseball, the VP has had interest in international soccer for quite some time. Bean currently owns five percent share of Dutch Club AZ Alkmaar and serves as an investor of second-division English Side Barnsley.

