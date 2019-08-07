Report: Chipotle bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new report is drawing big concerns about the containers Chipotle uses for their burrito bowls and salads.

The “New Food Economy” says it found the fiber bowls are exposed to chemicals that can lead to cancer.

The study says the bowls are treated with “PFAS” also called forever chemicals.

It helps bowls hold hot, wet, and greasy food but the EPA says those compounds do not break down in the human body and they can accumulate over time.

The chemicals also seep into the soil as the bowls break down, leading to toxic compost.

Some people say this new report is concerning.

Chipotle issued this statement: