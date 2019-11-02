Report: Draymond Green, D-Lo out due to injuries

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Draymond Green #23 and D’Angelo Russell #0 of the Golden State Warriors react to a call during their game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center on October 24, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Warriors just can’t seem to escape the bad news this year.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL.

On June 30, Kevin Durant announced he was leaving the Dubs after three seasons and headed to Brooklyn.

More recently, Stephen Curry broke his left hand during Wednesday’s match up against the Phoenix Suns.

And after Golden State traded a piece of their team with Andre Iguodala, followed by the sudden retirement of Shaun Livingston – it made fans pull out rosters trying to determine who this team was anymore.

Aside from Draymond Green, this turned to a completely new team.

Many Warriors players, including Curry, said they like the new face, they like being the underdogs again.

But, that just got a lot harder.

Green has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the Charlotte Hornets after he sprained his left index finger against the Spurs, per NBA writer Anthony Slater.

He is expected to miss a few games.

Additionally (sorry), with the loss of Curry, who is expected to miss at least three months, many turned to new Warrior D’Angelo Russell to step in.

And with Friday’s game against the Spurs — he definitely delivered.

D-Lo finished with 30 points, 8 assists and 3 steals.

But, Russell is now also out of tonight’s game because of a right ankle sprain.

No Klay, no Steph, no Draymond and no D-Lo.

If you haven’t heard, there’s a lot of buzz about the Warriors being cursed.

Look into it if you haven’t.

Now I know Green and Russell’s injuries aren’t as serious as Curry’s and Thompson’s, but it definitely puts you on edge.

Nonetheless, the show must go on.

The completely renovated Golden States Warriors will host the Charlotte Hornets tonight at 5:30 p.m.

Per Slater, the starting lineup for the Warriors tonight looks like this: Ky Bowman, Jordan Poole, Glenn Robinson, Eric Paschall and Willie Cauley-Stein.