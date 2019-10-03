Live Now
George Gascon resigns as San Francisco D.A.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – DECEMBER 09: San Francisco district attorney George Gascon speaks during a new conference to announce a civil consumer protection action against rideshare company Uber on December 9, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Gascon, along with Los Angeles district attorney Jackie Lacey, announced the filing of a civil consumer protection action against […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon has announced his resignation.

Gascon announced the news to his staff Thursday afternoon prior to sending a formal letter to Mayor London Breed.

The San Francisco mayor released the following statement on the resignation:

“People depend on the District Attorney to keep our residents and communities safe each and every day. We can’t afford to have an absence of leadership in the DA’s Office because victims of crime need to be represented and people who commit crimes in our city need to be held accountable.”

The resignation could confirm that Gascon looks to challenge Los Angeles D.A. Jackie Lacey.

