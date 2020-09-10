Report: Giants cut Pablo Sandoval to clear room for 1B Justin Smoak

PHOENIX, AZ – FEBRUARY 19: Justin Smoak #12 of the Milwaukee Brewers poses during the Milwaukee Brewers Photo Day on February 19, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants are expected to sign first baseman and power hitter Justin Smoak, according to several reports.

The Giants cut Bay Area legend Pablo Sandoval, also known as “Panda”, to clear room for Smoak.

Both Smoak and LHP Drew Smyly have been added to the roster. San Francisco optioned RHP Rico Garcia to the alternate training site in Sacramento.

Smoak, 33, was released by the Brewers on Sunday after batting only .186 with a .642 OPS and five home runs over 33 games this season, per MLB.

Sandoval was apart of the Giants organization since 2008.

He became a free agent in 2014 and signed with the Boston Red Sox until he was released in 2017.

The Bay Area welcomed him back with their arms wide open and he became a Bay Area icon.

With his release, it certainly seems to be the end of an era for the Giants.

In one year, San Francisco has said goodbye to Sandoval, Madison Bumgarner, Joe Panik, Hunter Pence and Gregor Blanco.

The only players that remain in a Giants uniform since their World Series era are Buster Posey, Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford.

