SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season, according to reports.
This comes after the NBA held a meeting with players on Wednesday following nationwide boycotts in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Every other NBA team voted to continue the season.
Lakers’ LeBron James said in the meeting that he wants owners to be more involved and take action.
This story will be updated
Latest Sports Headlines:
- Reports: Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott NBA season
- NHL continues game play as other leagues, teams postpone games in solidarity with boycotts
- San Jose Earthquakes release statement after postponing Wednesday’s game amid nationwide boycotts
- Giants postpone Wednesday’s game against Dodgers amid nationwide boycotts
- Kenny Smith walks off set of TNT’s Inside the NBA in solidarity with team boycotts