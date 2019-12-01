Report: Matt Breida expected to play in major matchup against Ravens

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Tight end Ross Dwelley #82 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Kendrick Bourne #84 after scoring a four yard touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are just moments away from one of their biggest challenges yet — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The red hot Ravens (9-2) host the Niners and their dominant defense (10-1) Sunday at 10 a.m in what people are calling NFL’s biggest game of the week.

Some good news for San Francisco, Matt Breida is expected to play after missing two weeks due to an ankle injury, per NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

49ers’ RB Matt Breida, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play against the Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2019

It’s no secret that Lamar Jackson is a serious threat for the Red and Gold.

The 49ers defense has led to much of their success this season, but if it’s one thing they’ve struggled with — it’s stopping the QBs with wheels.

Russell Wilson, Kyle Murray, and now Jackson — all three QBs that do a lot more with the rock than throw.

So far this season, Jackson has 2,427 yards passing, 876 yards rushing.

He is the first player in NFL history to have 3,000+ passing yards and 1,500+ rushing yards in his first two seasons.

If the 49ers defense plays like it has all season, Jimmy G will need to step up on the other side for them to win the game.

Baltimore has won seven in a row, but will San Francisco be able to end that streak?