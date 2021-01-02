Report: Nancy Pelosi’s home vandalized with pig’s head, fake blood

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home was reportedly vandalized over night, according to TMZ.

Vandals wasted no time with the new year as they left Pelosi’s home with fake blood and a pig’s head.

Some messages were also left for the speaker as it appears the vandals were upset with the failed $2,000 government stimulus checks.

“Cancel rent!” and “We want everything!” were seen in big black letters on Pelosi’s garage.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: @SpeakerPelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD & spray-painted message “$2K (crossed out)… CANCEL RENT… WE WANT EVERYTHING”. City called to clean up at 3am & police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT. pic.twitter.com/LD1jfZIvco — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) January 1, 2021

The messages have since been covered up and the fake blood was cleaned up.

Check back for updates