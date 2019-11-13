Report: NFL invites teams to private workout for Colin Kaepernick

(KRON) – All NFL teams are invited to a private workout held by free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The quarterback took to social media on Tuesday to express his excitement.

“I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for three years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday,” Kaepernick said.

Schefter reports that almost half of the league will attend.

The session will include on-field work and an interview.

Kaepernick’s representatives are suspicious if the practice is a PR stunt by the league as lots of questions surround the last minute memo.

The NFL explained each team will only have three days to make a decision on the quarterback’s fate. When ESPN asked the league why that deadline, the league didn’t provide a reason why.

The quarterback’s representatives are still waiting on a list provided by the NFL on who will attend.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

The player made headlines for kneeling during the The Star-Spangled Banner in a fight against police brutality and racial injustice.

In 2018 the quarterback stared in a Nike ad campaign titled, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

