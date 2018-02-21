Live Now
Report: Russian curler drops doping appeal; to return medal

FILE – In this Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, Russian athletes Anastasia Bryzgalova, left, and Alexander Krushelnitsky smile as they win bronze medal during the venue ceremony for the mixed doubles curling match at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Russian curlers say a coach on their team told them that Krushelnitsky tested […]

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Krushelnitsky tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, which is believed to help blood circulation, after winning bronze in mixed doubles along with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova.

Russian Curling Federation spokesperson Valentina Parinova tells state TV channel Russia 1 that ”we have signed a statement that indeed he did have (meldonium in the sample) and as a result we will give the medal back.”

The Court of Arbitration for Sport had been due to hear Krushelnitsky’s case Thursday, and did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on whether proceedings would still go ahead.

