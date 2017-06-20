Report: Still no conclusive cause of deadly Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department released a new report on the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire.

The report says the flames started in the northwest area on the ground floor in the warehouse.

But there is no conclusive determination of what sparked the deadly blaze.

Thirty-six people died in the December fire.

Two people are facing criminal charges–the building's master tenant and a man prosecutors say organized a party the night of the fire.

