Report: Tom Brady expected to sign with TB Buccaneers ‘barring anything unforeseen’

TAMPA BAY, Calif. (KRON) – All eyes are on quarterback Tom Brady to see where the three league MVP and six time Super Bowl Champion will end up.
Brady announced on Tuesday he was leaving the New England Patriots looking to take his ‘football journey’ elsewhere.
According to Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the quarterback is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ‘barring anything unforeseen.’
The ESPN Insider adds, the Buccaneers were the funner up for quarterback Brett Favre, but are not expected to be the runner up for Brady.
Schefter reports no signing date or announcement has officially been set up.
