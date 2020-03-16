Report: WrestleMania 36 expected to proceed but without fans

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The WWE has confirmed on Monday that WrestleMania 36 and its related events will no longer happen in Florida with fans in attendance, but instead will air live from WWE’s training facility.

The event is scheduled for April 5.

Only essential personnel will be in attendances on a closed set.

The WWE said in a statement on Monday, “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

WrestleMania 36 was supposed to be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay Florida, but due to the recent coronavirus outbreak it has become clear the show wouldn’t be able to go on in its originally planned form.

Latest Headlines: