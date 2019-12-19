1 dead, at least 2 injured in Westerly apartment complex shooting; suspect dead

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and Westerly Police are on the scene of an incident in Babcock Village in the town.

Here’s the latest information as it comes in:

UPDATE 1:43 p.m.

Two separate law enforcement sources have confirmed that the suspect is dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

UPDATE 11:39 a.m.

State police confirm at least three victims. No word on the extent of injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone is in custody.

Several businesses in the area said they have seen multiple emergency vehicles heading toward Babcock Village.

Update 11:14 a.m.

Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News there may be multiple victims following a reported shooting in the town.

The shooting reportedly happened at Babcock Village on Cross Street. According to PropertyAdvisoryGroup.com, Babcock Village is affordable housing for the elderly and disabled.

All Westerly Public Schools are in lockdown, according to the district’s Facebook page.

Update: 11:11 a.m.

Westerly Hospital confirms they are on lockdown.

Police confirm John Street is shut down.

Col. James Manni confirms state police is sending a tactical team.

Update 11:03 a.m.

According to a tweet from Westerly dispatch, an emergency call came in around 10:30 a.m. to Cross Street.

State police confirm they are assisting.

This story is still breaking. Keep checking back for updates throughout the day.