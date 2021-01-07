Republican lawmaker calls to invoke the 25th Amendment

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) – Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger called on Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment after the events at the Capitol yesterday.

In a video posted to Twitter, Kinzinger described Trump supporters storming Congress as a sad day stoked by President Donald Trump.

“The President caused this,” Kinzinger said. “The President is unfit and the President is unwell. The President must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily.”

Kinzinger, of Illinois’ 16th district, is the first Congressional Republican to call for the 25th Amendment and joins a growing chorus of other lawmakers, political scientists and advocacy groups including Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont.

