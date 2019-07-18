Republicans gather for Trump fundraiser at unknown San Francisco location

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –San Francisco may be viewed by the world as one of the most democratic towns in our nation, but that doesn’t mean republicans are extinct in the city.

Wednesday night, philanthropist and socialite Dede Wilsey is hosting a fundraiser for President Trump’s reelection and they’ve kept the details of the event extremely quiet.

It’s unclear where exactly the fundraiser is happening, but Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are in attendance.

They were both spotted at the Fairmont today, but slipped out just in time for tonight’s festivities.

“It gives local republicans who don’t have much to donate to in the Bay Area something to get excited about,” said San Francisco Republican Party Chairman John Dennis.

With tickets reportedly starting at $1,000, the reelection fundraiser for President Donald Trump in San Francisco will bring in some cash.

“The democractic party is certainly animated and who ever is running is gonna be well provisioned and funded and the president needs to build as big of a platform as possible to make sure his message is delivered everywhere and that starts with raising money,” Dennis said.

Dennis says having a high end fundraiser like this reminds the Bay Area that republicans are in fact here.

“I think republicans feel underrepresented in California and very specifically in San Francisco,” he said. “And it gives them a voice on the national stage where a lot of big things are happening.”

Secret service agents were swarming outside the Fairmont Hotel Wednesday evening as Donald Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle made their way to the private event.

The couple will represent the president for the evening.

Tickets to snag a picture with the couple at the event were reportedly selling for between $15,000 and $35,000.

The party started around 6:30 p.m.

In this day and age keeping a secret is nearly impossible, but organizers have definitely kept the location of tonight’s festivities a mystery.

You might remember back in 2016 a rally for the Trump campaign ended in a violent clash between supporters and protesters so it would make sense why they’re keeping it such a secret.

There is still police and secret service presence at the fairmont, where Donald Trump Jr. will return this evening.