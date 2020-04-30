Rescan your TV: KRON4 moved frequencies

KRON4 MOVED FREQUENCIES APRIL 29TH

If you watch TV using an Antenna, KRON4 has changed frequencies on April 29th. You will need to rescan your TV to keep watching KRON4. Rescanning is simple and requires no new equipment or services. If you watch KRON4 through a cable or satellite service, your service provider will do it for you.

How to Rescan Your Antenna TV

1. Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.

2. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your rescan is complete you will still find your favorite stations on the same channel number as before. If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the Set-Up or Menu button on your television or converter box remote control.

Still having issues? Consult the TV or converter box owner’s manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer. For additional assistance, contact the FCC’s consumer hotline at 1-888-225-5322 and press prompt number 6. This is a government call center not affiliated with TVAnswers.org.

For more information go to www.TVAnswers.org