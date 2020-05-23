Rescued seal pup flown to Bay Area has died

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The young Guadalupe fur seal pup that was flown to the Bay Area from the Seattle-area has died.

The seal was found on a beach in Oregon and ultimately taken to the Marine Mammal Center in Marin County where it was being tube fed with hopes of a recovery and release back into the wild.

But Soleado, or Sunny, was found dead Wednesday morning.

The medical director says a full necropsy was performed but nothing abnormal was found.

But the young seal was only about half its normal weight and it’s suspected that the malnutrition was simply too severe to overcome.

Five different organizations were involved in transporting and treating the young seal.

While the animal’s death is heartbreaking, the Marine Mammal center says every case helps to understand the entire species and work toward better outcomes for marine life.

Latest Stories: