Burglaries spike in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND (KRON) — Burglars are targeting homes in Richmond’s May Valley neighborhood.

It is a quiet part of town that borders El Sobrante.

There have been four break-ins in the last 30 days.

One on Buckwoard Way, two separate break-ins on Stewardton Street.

The most recent incident happened Tuesday at a home on Facsination Way.

Police investigators say they believe these burglaries are related

“We do think these crimes are connected simply because the point of entry is the same,” Richmond Police spokesperson Alicia Moore said. “The time of day is the same and the property taken is similar. All of them have happened around 2 p.m. in the afternoon. They’re breaking in through the back, sliding glass windows or doors and they’re taking laptops electronics and other valuables.”

Surveillance cameras from July 18 captured images of two hooded men leaving the Buckwoard Street burglary.

Police have limited descriptions of the two burglars other than what you see here.

“We do have a vehicle we are looking for,” Moore said. “It is a 4-door silver Ford. It’s a California plate and the digits are 066.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond Police.