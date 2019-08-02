Residents believe they’re being racially targeted by criminals in SF’s Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Home invasions, violent assaults, break-ins and petty theft — neighbors in San Francisco’s Sunset District say they’re concerned about more and more crime in their neighborhood and they believe they’re being racially targeted.

In May, Supervisor Gordon Mar held a town hall meeting to address the Asian community’s concerns.

This week, he took it a step further.

Earlier this week, Supervisor Mar called on the San Francisco Police Department to start reporting the demographics of crime victims and to make those records public.

He and many neighbors in his district believe criminals are targeting the Chinese and Asian communities.

Now they want data to analyze what’s going on and help prevent more crimes from happening.

Amy Lao’s worked and lived in San Francisco’s Sunset District for almost 30 years but it wasn’t until recently she started to feel unsafe at home.

“We become afraid of everything and we immediately set up cameras around the house and then of course neighbors get scared as well,” she said.

Thieves broke into her home two years ago and now she says the crimes in her neighborhood are only getting worse.

“Now I’m hearing more and more of the even worse cases and before they see you’re not home, they go in. They even surround your area to make sure you’re not home,” she said. “Now they don’t care. They just go in anyways and if youre home, sorry.”

Lao and others believe Chinese and Asian communities are specifically being targeted.

Supervisor Mar agrees, saying Chinese and Asian families are seeing more crime like home invasions, assaults and property theft.

This week he formally requested that the San Francisco Police Department provide victim demographics over the past ten years to determine if certain racial groups are being targeted.

“I asked the city attorney to draft legislation that would mandate annual reporting on the demographics on crime victims moving ahead. This is something that other cities like New York city, the NYPD already provide on an annual basis,” he said.

