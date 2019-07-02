FBI says nothing dangerous after Facebook sarin scare

MENLO PARK (KRON) – A hazmat situation at Facebook’s mail facility in Menlo Park is over.

Officials said the test results of the suspicious package removed from the mail facility came back negative for the toxic chemical sarin.

Facebook released the following statement Tuesday morning in response to the incident:

“At approximately 11:00 AM PDT on July 1, 2019, mail delivered to one of our mail rooms in Menlo Park was deemed suspicious. As part of Facebook’s routine mail security screening process, we identified a potentially dangerous substance. Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated four nearby buildings and began a thorough investigation in coordination with local authorities. Authorities have confirmed test results were negative for any potentially dangerous substance and the buildings have been cleared for repopulation. Our rigorous security and safety procedures worked as intended to limit exposure and keep our people safe,” Anthony Harrison, Facebook spokesperson.”

Anthony Harrison, Director of Corporate Media Relations: Facebook

The package was delivered around 11 a.m. Monday.

It tested positive for sarin gas during two of three examinations.

That triggered a massive hazmat response.

Multiple hazmat teams conducted intensive tests.

The package was finally removed after a 14-hour investigation.

Two employees at the mailing facility handled the package, but investigators don’t believe anyone was exposed to the dangerous material.

