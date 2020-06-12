Retail, outdoor dining in Alameda County to reopen June 19

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County plans to ease coronavirus restrictions under its updated health order that will take effect on June 19.

Outdoor museums, outdoor restaurant dining, religious services, indoor and outdoor retail and outdoor fitness classes can reopen under the Health Officer Orders.

“The indicators we monitor to determine if we should continue moving forward through reopening are stable or improving,” Dr. Erica Pan, Health Officer for Alameda County, said. “We will continue to have more cases, but the steady increase in hospitalizations and the steep increase in the case rate we were seeing in late May has slowed and the hospitalizations have stabilized. We are also making significant progress in expanding and improving the efficiency of our contact tracing teams.”

Indoor and outdoor retail and outdoor dining will be allowed to open at reduced capacity to ensure physical distancing and safety plans are in place.

Residents and businesses are still strongly recommended to continue focusing primarily on pick-up and delivery options.

Limited religious services will be permitted to resume for up to 100 people or less than 25% building capacity, whichever is lower.

Employers are advised to implement COVID-19 health screenings before staff enter a facility to start their workday and employees must complete a self-assessment to ensure they do not go to work sick or after being exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county also wants to remind residents who are protesting or have protested to wear a face covering and get tested. A list of community testing sites are available here. You don’t need insurance and you won’t be asked about your immigration status.

As steps are slowly being taken to reopening the economy, residents should continue to limit contact with people outside their social bubble, maintain physical distance and wear face coverings.

