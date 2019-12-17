Reward offered for information after more cars hit by objects on Monterey Co. highway

PRUNEDALE (KRON) — As the number of cars being hit by objects on Highway 101 continues to rise so does the reward the CHP is offering for information leading to an arrest.

Since Thursday, 12 more cases have been reported, and the California Highway Patrol says they’re now willing to offer $14,500 to anyone with information that may help their case.

A total of 62 cases of objects being launched at cars have been reported to the California Highway Patrol since February.

Though that number is just a fraction of the vehicles that actually drive this several mile stretch of highway everyday — the CHP says they’re taking the public safety issue very seriously.

“We have a lot of investigative assets out in the field, we have a full time task force, comprised with chp investigators and a Monterey County Sheriff’s detective,” said Capt. Kyle Foster with Monterey CHP.

It’s a stretch of highway now causing concern for drivers in Monterey County.

Over the last ten months, dozens of vehicles, including a school bus, have had their windows shattered on Highway 101, between the San Juan Road exit by the big red barn and State Route 156.

“We’ve had 12 incidents since Thursday. Two Thursday, four Friday and six on Saturday — those were all in a six minute window,” Foster said.

Foster says they want to find whoever is doing this as badly as the public does.

“We are completely sympathetic to people’s concerns. Our families and loved ones drive the same area every day,” he said.

Commuters like Ally Ford say it’s something she thinks about daily.

“I work six days a week and I go into town on my day off, so it’s very scary,” she said,

It’s happening primarily in the early evening hours.

CHP says when you head through that several mile stretch, be sure your windows are up.

Though they know what type of object is being launched at cars, they aren’t sharing those details just yet.

“It’s hard enough and being projected fast enough that it has the velocity of penetrating a windshield or window,” Foster said. “However we do know for a fact that its not coming from a firearm. We haven’t located any bullets.”

To those doing this, drivers like Ally have a message

“Oh my gosh,please stop. I don’t understand why you’re doing it,” she said.

According to the CHP, the person or person’s responsible are facing potential felony charges.

