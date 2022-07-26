OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — On Sunday July 17 two people approached Uber driver Patrick Fung’s vehicle just outside Oakland’s Little Saigon neighborhood. Seconds later he was shot and killed.

Jacky Kuang with the Blue Angels Patrol Team says, “He was killed outside of a place where he should feel safe. His home, I’m tired, we are all tired. We are all tired of living in a city where gun violence is a huge problem.”

The frustration was echoed by numerous speakers at a news conference Tuesday. Dr. Jennifer Tran with the Oakland Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce says, “We cannot wait for another tragedy to happen in order for things to get done. We are not okay. The desperation and anger in our communities are growing by the day.”

Oakland police Chief Leronne Armstrong said help is already on the way–additional officers are being deployed to the Little Saigon neighborhood, as they were to the Chinatown neighborhood when they saw a spike in crime last year.

Chief Armstrong says, “I hope that that’s what the impact is, is that that pre deployment helps prevent crimes from happening so we can see less people victimized less people hurt less harm to the community.”

The Chief also told KRON4 that a Vietnamese-speaking liaison officer has been assigned to that neighborhood, and plans are in the works for a police substation in that neighborhood. But community members say it will take more than police and video cameras. They say Oakland residents must start speaking up and turning in those who commit crime.

The Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce also announced the Crime Against Asians Reward Fund has added $7,500 to the reward for information leading to the arrest of Fung’s killers. This brings the total reward to $20,000.