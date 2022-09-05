(BCN) — San Francisco Police announced a $25,000 reward for information about a 2021 killing in the Mission District.

Police said in a statement on Sept. 1 that they are asking for the public’s help in solving the homicide of Luis Temajtomas, 43, who was set on fire near 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Oct. 8, 2021. Police said Temajtomas told responding officers that he was asleep in his sleeping bag and when he woke up it was on fire.

He died from his injuries at a hospital the following day. The San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner determined the death was a homicide.

Police said in announcing the reward that the information must lead to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person responsible in order to be released. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail Investigator Sgt. Tom McWilliams at 415-553-9208 or call the 24-hour anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444.

Tips can also be texted to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”

