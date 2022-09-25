(KRON) — The 50th Annual Teacher of the Year Gala took place last Thursday, and a familiar face was leading the ceremonies.

On Thursday, teachers across Contra Costa County were recognized at the 50th Annual Teacher of the Year Gala, hosted by KRON4’s very own Reyna Harvey. Harvey said of the event, “Teachers, I feel, are the backbone of our community.”

Diablo Vista Middle School teacher Sjavante Addington joined KRON4 live to speak about the gala and the importance of arts education in our schools.

