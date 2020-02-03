Richard Sherman: ‘I wasn’t good enough tonight’ following 49ers Super Bowl loss

MIAMI (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled through with a 31-20 victory.

It’s no surprise that 49ers players are emotional following the loss. But cornerback Richard Sherman curved the emotions and focused on responsibility via Twitter.

Sherm said he didn’t play “good enough” in the Big Game, but says he will work on it.

“Proud of this team! Wasn’t the result we wanted but we battled through. I wasn’t good enough tonight and I will fix that. Thank you for all the support all year.”