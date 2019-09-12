Richmond is latest Bay Area city to ban e-cigarettes

RICHMOND (KRON) – Richmond is the latest Bay Area city to ban e-cigarettes amid a string of vaping-related deaths around the U.S.

City officials said they are taking steps to protect children from vaping, which could ultimately lead them to smoking cigarettes.

Over the past year, there have been a number of mysterious illnesses and at least 6 reported deaths which health experts believe are directly linked to vaping.

On Wednesday President Donald Trump took the first steps to try and ban flavored e-cigarettes including mint and menthol flavors.

Critics say it should be up to adults to make their own decisions and that the new laws will hurt businesses who make a lot of their money selling these products.

