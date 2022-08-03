EDITOR’S NOTE: The video in this story is disturbing and should be viewed with caution.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A former Richmond Police Department Officer is facing a felony assault charge, and he is now out of a job, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Eric Smith Jr., 28, faces one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon due to an incident that happened while Officer Smith Jr. was on duty. Smith Jr. is charged with further enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury as well as for the use of a deadly and dangerous weapon.

On April 9, 2022, around 1:00 a.m. during an attempted traffic stop in Richmond, Officer Smith Jr. allegedly struck Saul Mendoza Jr. multiple times with a taser. This caused great bodily injury to Mendoza.

The Richmond Police Department brought the case to the DA’s Office for review. On Wednesday, RPD announced that Smith has been terminated from his position. An arraignment for this case will be scheduled by the Superior Court of California, County of Contra Costa.