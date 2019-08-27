Richmond Police: High school teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

RICHMOND (KRON) – A high school teacher has been arrested in Richmond after having an inappropriate relationship with an underage student, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police say they arrested a male teacher after school on Monday.

The principal at Richmond High School, in addition to the school district, were informed and are cooperating with officials during this investigation.

The alleged relationship between the teacher and 15-year-old student had been going on for more than a year.

Richmond police say they just found out about it after the student involved notified a school resource officer Monday.

Police and the West Contra Costa Unified School District are now looking into whether anything took place on school grounds.

Marcus Walton, the director of communications for the district, says resources will be available at Richmond High School for staff and students.

“Safety of our students is our top priority and we want to encourage anyone who has concerns or feeling any anxiety or fear to take advantage of the counseling services that are available here at Richmond High School,” Walton said.

The name of the accused teacher is expected to be announced once formal charges are filed Wednesday.

Check back for more details as KRON4 learns more.