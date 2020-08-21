Richmond police officer dies from coronavirus complications

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The coronavirus has claimed the life of a Richmond police officer, the department announced Thursday.

Sgt. Virgil Thomas died Thursday morning from complications related to COVID-19.

Thomas served more than 24 years with the Richmond Police Department.

He started his career as a police officer with the Albany and Novato police departments before coming to Richmond.

With the Richmond PD, Sgt. Thomas held assignments in the Neighborhood Services Team, Training Officer Program and School Resource Unit at Kennedy High School.

During his time as a School Resource Office, he mentored and guided many underserved Richmond youth and was like a father figure to them, the department said. He also coached youth baseball and softball.

Sgt. Thomas was also dedicated to public service – as President of the Guardians of Justice, which is a community charitable organization to ensure the fair treatment of African American officers, he led various neighborhood events and giveaways to enrich the lives of those in the Richmond community. He also held the position of Richmond Police Officers Association President.

“Sgt. Thomas was loved and will be missed by his Richmond family. We, as a department and community, will carry on his legacy in our work and service,” the department wrote on social media.

Rest in Peace, Sgt. Thomas.

Latest News Headlines: