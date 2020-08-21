Richmond police officer dies from coronavirus complications

Coronavirus: The Latest

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The coronavirus has claimed the life of a Richmond police officer, the department announced Thursday.

Sgt. Virgil Thomas died Thursday morning from complications related to COVID-19.

Thomas served more than 24 years with the Richmond Police Department.

He started his career as a police officer with the Albany and Novato police departments before coming to Richmond.

With the Richmond PD, Sgt. Thomas held assignments in the Neighborhood Services Team, Training Officer Program and School Resource Unit at Kennedy High School.

During his time as a School Resource Office, he mentored and guided many underserved Richmond youth and was like a father figure to them, the department said. He also coached youth baseball and softball.

With heavy hearts this morning, we said goodbye to Sergeant Virgil Thomas, who passed from complications due to Covid-19. Sgt. Thomas served over 24 years with the Richmond Police Department. Before coming to Richmond, Sgt. Thomas started his career as a police officer in the Albany and Novato Police Departments. In his long career with Richmond, Sgt. Thomas held assignments in the Neighborhood Services Team, Training Officer Program, and School Resource Unit at Kennedy High School. During his time as a School Resource Officer, he mentored and guided many of our underserved Richmond youth and was like a father figure. He also coached youth baseball and softball. At the beginning of this year he returned to the School Resource Unit as the unit supervisor where continued to embrace the youth. During his time with RPD, Sgt. Thomas was a mentor and friend to all. He was dedicated to public service – as President of the Guardians of Justice (a community charitable organization to ensure the fair treatment of African American officers), he led various neighborhood events and giveaways to enrich the lives of those in the Richmond community. He also held the position of Richmond Police Officers Association President. Sgt. Thomas was loved and will be missed by his Richmond family. We, as a department and community, will carry on his legacy in our work and service. Our hearts are with his wife and four children during this difficult time.

Sgt. Thomas was also dedicated to public service – as President of the Guardians of Justice, which is a community charitable organization to ensure the fair treatment of African American officers, he led various neighborhood events and giveaways to enrich the lives of those in the Richmond community. He also held the position of Richmond Police Officers Association President.

“Sgt. Thomas was loved and will be missed by his Richmond family. We, as a department and community, will carry on his legacy in our work and service,” the department wrote on social media.

Rest in Peace, Sgt. Thomas.

